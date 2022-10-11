Speak Out: October 11, 2022

With the crisis within the Shiv Sena deepening, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) President Raj Thackeray has asked party leaders and workers not to speak to the media on the issue or post on social media.

Raj, the nephew of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray, had left the party in 2005, owing to differences with cousin and party President Uddhav Thackeray. In 2006, Raj founded the MNS.

Read more