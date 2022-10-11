Speak Out: October 11, 2022

Speak Out: October 11, 2022

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Oct 11 2022, 05:36 ist
  • updated: Oct 11 2022, 05:36 ist

With the crisis within the Shiv Sena deepening, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) President Raj Thackeray has asked party leaders and workers not to speak to the media on the issue or post on social media.

Raj, the nephew of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray, had left the party in 2005, owing to differences with cousin and party President Uddhav Thackeray. In 2006, Raj founded the MNS.

Read more

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Maharashtra
Shiv Sena
Speak Out
MNS
Raj Thackeray
Indian Politics

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Official language committee 'flogging'

DH Toon | Official language committee 'flogging'

Not again! Heavy rains to pound Bengaluru on Wednesday

Not again! Heavy rains to pound Bengaluru on Wednesday

Red meat to smoking: How bad are they for you?

Red meat to smoking: How bad are they for you?

Modi and Mulayam shared a unique relationship

Modi and Mulayam shared a unique relationship

UAE expects trade with India to cross $100 bn in 3 yrs

UAE expects trade with India to cross $100 bn in 3 yrs

Lucknow woman becomes UK high commissioner for a day

Lucknow woman becomes UK high commissioner for a day

 