Speak Out: October 12, 2021

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 12 2021, 06:35 ist
  • updated: Oct 12 2021, 06:35 ist

Adding to Karnataka Health MInister K Sudhakar's controversial remarks on modern women, BJP national general secretary C T Ravi has said that due to Western influence, women these days want to remain single and are unwilling to bear children. "not every woman is like this," he added. 

