Speak Out: October 12, 2021

Adding to Karnataka Health MInister K Sudhakar's controversial remarks on modern women, BJP national general secretary C T Ravi has said that due to Western influence, women these days want to remain single and are unwilling to bear children. "not every woman is like this," he added.
