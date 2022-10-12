Speak Out: October 12, 2022

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Oct 12 2022, 05:34 ist
  • updated: Oct 12 2022, 05:34 ist

Slamming Prime Minister Modi, Congress general secretary, communications, Jairam Ramesh said on Twitter, "The PM has once again whitewashed REAL history. He overlooks the following facts only to castigate Nehru on J&K. All this has been documented well in Rajmohan Gandhi's biography of Sardar Patel. These facts are also known to the PM's new man in J&K."

