Speak Out: October 13, 2022

DHNS
DHNS,
  Oct 13 2022
  • updated: Oct 13 2022, 06:18 ist

The Congress on Wednesday termed Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and state BJP strongman B S Yediyurappa having breakfast at a Dalit's house, as a "photo-op" for the sake of votes, ahead of assembly election next year in the state.

Karnataka News
Congress
basavaraj bommai
Siddaramaiah
BJP
Speak Out

