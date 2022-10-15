Speak Out: October 15, 2022

Speak Out: October 15, 2022

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Oct 15 2022, 06:38 ist
  • updated: Oct 15 2022, 06:38 ist

BJP leader and Union minister Bhupender Yadav posted an old video of Chidambaram making a speech in Parliament in which he appeared to question the Narendra Modi government's thrust on digital transactions and hit out at him.

"Surprising how the same man who stood in Parliament to mock Digital India has the audacity today to claim credit for DBT and Aadhaar because IMF praised the moves," Yadav said.

Read more

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bhupender Yadav
Congress
BJP
India News
Digital India

What's Brewing

Speak Out: October 15, 2022

Speak Out: October 15, 2022

Whackyverse | A bye for Dada

Whackyverse | A bye for Dada

Skipped polls? Expect call from EC

Skipped polls? Expect call from EC

Govt staff donate Rs 80-100 cr for cow adoption scheme

Govt staff donate Rs 80-100 cr for cow adoption scheme

Forget WFH, this country lets you work from pubs!

Forget WFH, this country lets you work from pubs!

No Dalit, Adivasi or OBC heads Indian mainstream media

No Dalit, Adivasi or OBC heads Indian mainstream media

Damien Hirst burns artworks after collectors pick NFTs

Damien Hirst burns artworks after collectors pick NFTs

Qatar WC will have areas for drunk fans to sober up

Qatar WC will have areas for drunk fans to sober up

 