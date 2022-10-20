Speak Out: October 20, 2022

Union minister Jitendra Singh on Wednesday said the Gujarat model of development and governance is being emulated by every state of the country.
Singh pointed out that in September, 2017, Sardar Sarovar Dam — one of the biggest in the country, was dedicated to the nation by PM Modi, more than 71 years after it was conceived by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in 1946.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube