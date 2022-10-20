Speak Out: October 20, 2022

Speak Out: October 20, 2022

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Oct 20 2022, 06:48 ist
  • updated: Oct 20 2022, 06:48 ist

Union minister Jitendra Singh on Wednesday said the Gujarat model of development and governance is being emulated by every state of the country. 

Singh pointed out that in September, 2017, Sardar Sarovar Dam — one of the biggest in the country, was dedicated to the nation by PM Modi, more than 71 years after it was conceived by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in 1946.

