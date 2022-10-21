Speak Out: October 21, 2022

Congress Central Election Authority Chairperson Madhusudan Mistry on Thursday accused defeated presidential candidate Shashi Tharoor’s chief election agent Salman Soz of showing “one face” to him claiming that they were satisfied with the election process and showing another by running to the media making allegations against the process.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
DH Toon | How to be cold and yet save lot of power
In Pics | UK Prime Ministers with shortest tenures
Why drones different threat for Ukraine than missiles
Explained | Halal certification for meat, other items
Kashmir's upper reaches receive season’s first snowfall
JWST renders Pillars of Creation with new depth