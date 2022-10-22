Speak Out: October 22, 2022

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday invited industry to invest in his state, saying that anti-social elements won't be any trouble as they now fear his government's "bulldozer action."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a call to make India a $5 trillion economy, and to complement that, "we have set ourselves a target of making MP a $550 billion economy by 2026," Chouhan added.

