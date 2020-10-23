Speak Out: October 23, 2020

DH Web Desk
  Oct 23 2020, 08:17 ist
BJP president J P Nadda said on Thursday that middlemen and not farmers are behind the agitation against farm laws in Punjab while asserting that the Narendra Modi government has freed farmers from the "slavery" of selling their produce to predesignated markets and traders.

