Speak Out: October 23, 2020

BJP president J P Nadda said on Thursday that middlemen and not farmers are behind the agitation against farm laws in Punjab while asserting that the Narendra Modi government has freed farmers from the "slavery" of selling their produce to predesignated markets and traders.
IPL 2020 | CSK vs MI: SWOT Analysis
DH Toon | Bihar polls: 'Vote for free Covid-19 vaccine'
Love SPB songs? A doll show for you
Sputnik V Covid vaccine to 1st be tested on 100 Indians
Like humans, aging chimps prioritize vital friendships
Wikipedia, WHO join to combat Covid-19 misinformation
Donald Trump walks out of major CBS interview