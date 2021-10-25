Speak Out: October 25, 2021

Yoga guru Ramdev on Saturday said the India-Pakistan T20 World Cup match scheduled for Sunday is against the national interest and "Rashtradharma" as the "game of cricket and the game of terror cannot be played at the same time".
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
ICC T20 World Cup | India vs Pakistan Highlights: PAK win by 10 wickets, beat IND for the first time in T20 World Cup
Self-driving race cars make history in Indianapolis
India's biggest aromatic garden developed at Lalkuan
Chic goes the Kanjeevaram...
DH Toon | Nehru family charisma out of stock!
Satish Maneshinde, Bollywood’s most preferred lawyer
For India and Pakistan, cricket is never just a game
Discontent wafts through India's air waves