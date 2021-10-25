Speak Out: October 25, 2021

Speak Out: October 25, 2021

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 25 2021, 05:42 ist
  • updated: Oct 25 2021, 05:42 ist

Yoga guru Ramdev on Saturday said the India-Pakistan T20 World Cup match scheduled for Sunday is against the national interest and "Rashtradharma" as the "game of cricket and the game of terror cannot be played at the same time".

Read more

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Ramdev
India vs Pakistan
Cricket
T20 World Cup
Speak Out

What's Brewing

ICC T20 World Cup | India vs Pakistan Highlights: PAK win by 10 wickets, beat IND for the first time in T20 World Cup

ICC T20 World Cup | India vs Pakistan Highlights: PAK win by 10 wickets, beat IND for the first time in T20 World Cup

Self-driving race cars make history in Indianapolis

Self-driving race cars make history in Indianapolis

India's biggest aromatic garden developed at Lalkuan

India's biggest aromatic garden developed at Lalkuan

Chic goes the Kanjeevaram...

Chic goes the Kanjeevaram...

DH Toon | Nehru family charisma out of stock!

DH Toon | Nehru family charisma out of stock!

Satish Maneshinde, Bollywood’s most preferred lawyer

Satish Maneshinde, Bollywood’s most preferred lawyer

For India and Pakistan, cricket is never just a game

For India and Pakistan, cricket is never just a game

Discontent wafts through India's air waves

Discontent wafts through India's air waves

 