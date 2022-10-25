Speak Out: October 25, 2022

Rishi Sunak, the Conservatives' new leader, has capped a stunning political comeback that marks a dramatic rise to power for the son of immigrants from Britain's old empire.
At 42, Sunak will also become the youngest prime minister of modern times once he is confirmed in office by King Charles III. The former hedge fund investor, an observant Hindu, failed in the summer to persuade the Tory grassroots that he was a better option than Truss.
