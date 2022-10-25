Speak Out: October 25, 2022

Speak Out: October 25, 2022

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Oct 25 2022, 07:21 ist
  • updated: Oct 25 2022, 07:21 ist

Rishi Sunak, the Conservatives' new leader, has capped a stunning political comeback that marks a dramatic rise to power for the son of immigrants from Britain's old empire.

At 42, Sunak will also become the youngest prime minister of modern times once he is confirmed in office by King Charles III. The former hedge fund investor, an observant Hindu, failed in the summer to persuade the Tory grassroots that he was a better option than Truss.

Read more

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Speak Out
Rishi Sunak
United Kingdom

What's Brewing

Simmons out as West Indies coach after T20 WC exit

Simmons out as West Indies coach after T20 WC exit

When Rishi Sunak took oath on the 'Bhagavad Gita'

When Rishi Sunak took oath on the 'Bhagavad Gita'

Kohli 2.0: Calm, collected and statesmanlike

Kohli 2.0: Calm, collected and statesmanlike

Facts about Rishi Sunak and his India connection

Facts about Rishi Sunak and his India connection

Infographic | Delhi's AQI on Diwali since 2015

Infographic | Delhi's AQI on Diwali since 2015

Anchovies and sardines are a climate solution in a can

Anchovies and sardines are a climate solution in a can

Diyas made of cow dung add sparkle at Deepotsav

Diyas made of cow dung add sparkle at Deepotsav

 