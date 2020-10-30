Speak Out: October 30, 2020

DHNS
  Oct 30 2020
After ending terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, it's time to wipe out Naxalism from across the country, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said here Thursday. In the ongoing Bihar polls, he attacked the opposition Grand Alliance for allegedly trying to bring "jungle raj" in the state once again.

