Speak Out: October 7, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the initiative to provide property cards to the poor in rural parts of the country will be rolled out across the country.

The SVAMITVA (Survey of Villages for Mapping with Improvised Technology in Village Area) scheme has helped the poor get easy access to finance by way of loan against property, Modi said, interacting with the beneficiaries in Madhya Pradesh.

Modi said after the successful implementation of the SVAMITVA initiative on a pilot basis in some states, it will be implemented and extended at the national level for ensuring the development of rural areas.

Read More