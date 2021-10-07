Speak Out: October 7, 2021

Speak Out: October 7, 2021

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Oct 07 2021, 05:54 ist
  • updated: Oct 07 2021, 07:13 ist

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the initiative to provide property cards to the poor in rural parts of the country will be rolled out across the country.

The SVAMITVA (Survey of Villages for Mapping with Improvised Technology in Village Area) scheme has helped the poor get easy access to finance by way of loan against property, Modi said, interacting with the beneficiaries in Madhya Pradesh.

Modi said after the successful implementation of the SVAMITVA initiative on a pilot basis in some states, it will be implemented and extended at the national level for ensuring the development of rural areas.

Read More

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Narendra Modi
Covid-19
Coronavirus
hunger
Speak Out

What's Brewing

4,437 households refused to get vaccinated: BBMP survey

4,437 households refused to get vaccinated: BBMP survey

The next fashion trend is clothes that don't exist

The next fashion trend is clothes that don't exist

Dive into history: Gallipoli shipwrecks open to public

Dive into history: Gallipoli shipwrecks open to public

Wandering dog is Istanbul commuters' best friend

Wandering dog is Istanbul commuters' best friend

 