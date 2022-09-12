Speak Out: September 12, 2022

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Sep 12 2022, 06:24 ist
  • updated: Sep 12 2022, 06:24 ist

Ghulam Nabi Azad, who recently parted ways with the Congress, on Sunday said he will announce the formation of his new political party within 10 days and asserted that its ideology will be "independent".

