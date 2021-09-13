Speak Out: September 13, 2021

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath on Sunday fired fresh salvo at Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party saying that previous governments in the state were busy in appeasing a particular community.
Addressing a rally, the CM said that while everyone in the state is provided with ration now, earlier only those who used to say "Abba Jaan" were digesting all the ration.
