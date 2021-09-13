Speak Out: September 13, 2021

Speak Out: September 13, 2021

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Sep 13 2021, 05:32 ist
  • updated: Sep 13 2021, 05:32 ist
Credit: DHNS

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath on Sunday fired fresh salvo at Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party saying that previous governments in the state were busy in appeasing a particular community.

Addressing a rally, the CM said that while everyone in the state is provided with ration now, earlier only those who used to say "Abba Jaan" were digesting all the ration.

Read More

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Speak Out
Uttar Pradesh
Indian Politics
Yogi Adityanath

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Modi, Shah gaining new heights by the day!

DH Toon | Modi, Shah gaining new heights by the day!

‘Lemon village’ coming up in eastern Assam

‘Lemon village’ coming up in eastern Assam

Fish, shellfish in Goa river found laced with polymers

Fish, shellfish in Goa river found laced with polymers

In Pics | Chief Ministers who have resigned this year

In Pics | Chief Ministers who have resigned this year

An unlikely foreign legion of YouTubers defends China

An unlikely foreign legion of YouTubers defends China

How 9/11 evacuation helped make skyscrapers safe today

How 9/11 evacuation helped make skyscrapers safe today

New FBI memo hints at Saudi link to 9/11 hijackers

New FBI memo hints at Saudi link to 9/11 hijackers

US Open: How everything changed in a New York minute

US Open: How everything changed in a New York minute

Oil palm in Northeast: Threat to biodiversity?

Oil palm in Northeast: Threat to biodiversity?

 