Speak Out: September 14, 2022

BJP's Suvendu Adhikari, leader of the Opposition in West Bengal Assembly, and MP Locket Chatterjee were detained by the police in Kolkata while they were on their way to the party's protest march outside the state secretariat Nabanna on Tuesday.
