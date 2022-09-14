Speak Out: September 14, 2022

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Sep 14 2022, 06:35 ist
  • updated: Sep 14 2022, 06:35 ist

BJP's Suvendu Adhikari, leader of the Opposition in West Bengal Assembly, and MP Locket Chatterjee were detained by the police in Kolkata while they were on their way to the party's protest march outside the state secretariat Nabanna on Tuesday.

