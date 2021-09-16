Speak Out: September 16, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that Parliament is not only about politics but policy too and described content as "connect", saying this is as much applicable to the parliamentary system as to the media.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
DH Toon | Taking on SpaceX with our Pushpak Viman
DH circulation manager who walked into Test history
'PM gave it': Man refuses to return money sent by error
Remote work goes 'luxury', but many may be left out
A tropical paradise is brewing a storm in a tea cup
Digital dogs: Pet influencers on the rise in Singapore
Bengaluru products with GI tags now on postal covers
War, social media, racism explored in Booker shortlist