Speak Out: September 16, 2021

Speak Out: September 16, 2021

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 16 2021, 06:36 ist
  • updated: Sep 16 2021, 06:36 ist

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that Parliament is not only about politics but policy too and described content as "connect", saying this is as much applicable to the parliamentary system as to the media.

Read more

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Speak Out
Narendra Modi
Parliament

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Taking on SpaceX with our Pushpak Viman

DH Toon | Taking on SpaceX with our Pushpak Viman

DH circulation manager who walked into Test history

DH circulation manager who walked into Test history

'PM gave it': Man refuses to return money sent by error

'PM gave it': Man refuses to return money sent by error

Remote work goes 'luxury', but many may be left out

Remote work goes 'luxury', but many may be left out

A tropical paradise is brewing a storm in a tea cup

A tropical paradise is brewing a storm in a tea cup

Digital dogs: Pet influencers on the rise in Singapore

Digital dogs: Pet influencers on the rise in Singapore

Bengaluru products with GI tags now on postal covers

Bengaluru products with GI tags now on postal covers

War, social media, racism explored in Booker shortlist

War, social media, racism explored in Booker shortlist

 