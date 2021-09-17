Speak Out: September 17, 2021

Speak Out: September 17, 2021

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  Sep 17 2021, 06:37 ist
  • updated: Sep 17 2021, 06:37 ist

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya drew parallels between Obamacare in the United States and Modi government's healthcare initiatives, saying 50 crore people have benefited in the country. 

"A few years ago, 'Obamacare' was brought in the US, providing health security to 10 crore people. It was appreciated across the world. PM Modi provided health security up to Rs 5 Lakhs not to 10 crore people but 10 crore families (that is) to 50 crore people," Mandaviya said.

Speak Out
Mansukh Mandaviya
Obamacare
Healthcare
Narendra Modi

