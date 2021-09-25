Speak Out: September 25, 2021

Speak Out: September 25, 2021

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 25 2021, 07:01 ist
  • updated: Sep 25 2021, 07:01 ist

Slamming the Centre over its assertion that PM-CARES was not a government fund, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday stated that complete transparency should be maintained in the transactions made with the money collected by the trust. The PM-CARES FUND bears our national emblem, but the central government has insisted that it is not a government fund, “leaving us all confused”, the CM said, tongue in cheek.

Read more

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Speak Out
Mamata Banerjee
TMC
BJP

What's Brewing

DH Toon | 'Throw the termites out of Assam!'

DH Toon | 'Throw the termites out of Assam!'

Disney sues to keep rights to Marvel characters

Disney sues to keep rights to Marvel characters

Horns are of no value, the rhinos are

Horns are of no value, the rhinos are

Taliban's younger members dance to a different tune

Taliban's younger members dance to a different tune

CCI slaps over Rs 873 cr fine on UBL, Carlsberg, others

CCI slaps over Rs 873 cr fine on UBL, Carlsberg, others

Explainer: Why North Korea wants sanctions lifted first

Explainer: Why North Korea wants sanctions lifted first

In Pics: Mass expulsion of Haitian migrants from Texas

In Pics: Mass expulsion of Haitian migrants from Texas

Explained | What WHO's pollution norms mean for India

Explained | What WHO's pollution norms mean for India

 