Speak Out: September 26, 2022

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Sep 26 2022, 06:34 ist
  • updated: Sep 26 2022, 06:34 ist

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday asserted that unprecedented progress was being recorded across all sectors in the union territory, saying that it has the potential to emerge as a powerhouse of prosperity.

Sinha highlighted the transformation taking place in Jammu Kashmir and the unprecedented progress recorded across all sectors.

"In the last two years, we have built a business-friendly climate for investors and J&K has emerged as one of the favourite destinations to set up industries and other business ventures," he said.

Speak Out
Jammu and Kashmir
Manoj Sinha

