Speak Out: September 26, 2022

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday asserted that unprecedented progress was being recorded across all sectors in the union territory, saying that it has the potential to emerge as a powerhouse of prosperity.
Sinha highlighted the transformation taking place in Jammu Kashmir and the unprecedented progress recorded across all sectors.
"In the last two years, we have built a business-friendly climate for investors and J&K has emerged as one of the favourite destinations to set up industries and other business ventures," he said.
