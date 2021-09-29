Speak Out: September 29, 2021

Speak Out: September 29, 2021

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 29 2021, 05:02 ist
  • updated: Sep 29 2021, 05:02 ist

Every child in Delhi will be a patriot in the true sense, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal exuded as he launched the AAP government's ambitious 'Deshbhakti Curriculum' on Tuesday. At the launch event held at Chhatrasal Stadium on the birth anniversary of revolutionary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh, the chief minister remarked that nowadays people feel patriotic only while raising the Tricolour or singing the national anthem.

Read more

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Speak Out
Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi
Education
India

What's Brewing

How Iranian turned Bidadi villa into ganja nursery

How Iranian turned Bidadi villa into ganja nursery

Instagram adult entertainment; saving adults impossible

Instagram adult entertainment; saving adults impossible

Bond is back: 'No Time To Die' premieres in London

Bond is back: 'No Time To Die' premieres in London

Dalit-Sikh? The sociology of caste in Punjab

Dalit-Sikh? The sociology of caste in Punjab

Can smoking increase risk of Covid severity, death?

Can smoking increase risk of Covid severity, death?

50 yrs ago, Dimapur gave wings to Bangladesh Air Force

50 yrs ago, Dimapur gave wings to Bangladesh Air Force

IAF conducts air show in Srinagar after 14 years

IAF conducts air show in Srinagar after 14 years

When Lata Mangeshkar put Vishal Bharadwaj at ease

When Lata Mangeshkar put Vishal Bharadwaj at ease

This Bihar village has been 'crime-free' for decades

This Bihar village has been 'crime-free' for decades

Greatest shows on earth: How expos changed the world

Greatest shows on earth: How expos changed the world

 