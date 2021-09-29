Speak Out: September 29, 2021

Every child in Delhi will be a patriot in the true sense, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal exuded as he launched the AAP government's ambitious 'Deshbhakti Curriculum' on Tuesday. At the launch event held at Chhatrasal Stadium on the birth anniversary of revolutionary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh, the chief minister remarked that nowadays people feel patriotic only while raising the Tricolour or singing the national anthem.
