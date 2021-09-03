Speak Out: September 3, 2021

Speak Out: September 3, 2021

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 03 2021, 04:06 ist
  • updated: Sep 03 2021, 04:06 ist

On a day the prices of cooking gas cylinders across all categories were hiked by Rs 25 per cylinder, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday once again targeted the Centre, claiming that a new concept of GDP in the country wherein its increase actually means an increase in Gas, Diesel and Petrol prices.

Speak Out
Congress
Rahul Gandhi

