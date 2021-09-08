Speak Out: September 8, 2021

Mayawati, on Tuesday, declared that she would not build memorials, statues or parks if her party returned to power in the state after the 2022 assembly elections. The polls are due to be held in March next year.
''I will focus on the development of the state if the BSP forms the next government... the government will not construct memorials, parks or statues this time,'' Mayawati said while addressing the 'Prabuddh Sammelan' (Brahmin Sammelan) in Lucknow.
