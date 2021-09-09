Speak Out: September 9, 2021

Hitting out at the ruling TRS in Telangana over its promises, including jobs to unemployed youth, BJP MP and BJYM president Tejasvi Surya on Tuesday said it is a "government of lies" which should be voted out in the next assembly elections in 2023.

Surya, who addressed a public meeting at Sangareddy town on Tuesday night as part of Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar's ongoing state-wide 'padayatra', alleged that unemployment grew ever since the TRS assumed power.

