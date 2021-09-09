Speak Out: September 9, 2021

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Sep 09 2021, 05:20 ist
  • updated: Sep 09 2021, 05:20 ist

Hitting out at the ruling TRS in Telangana over its promises, including jobs to unemployed youth, BJP MP and BJYM president Tejasvi Surya on Tuesday said it is a "government of lies" which should be voted out in the next assembly elections in 2023.

Surya, who addressed a public meeting at Sangareddy town on Tuesday night as part of Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar's ongoing state-wide 'padayatra', alleged that unemployment grew ever since the TRS assumed power.

