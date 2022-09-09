Speak Out: September 9, 2022



DHNS
DHNS,
  Sep 09 2022
  • updated: Sep 09 2022, 06:21 ist

Information technology industry veteran T V Mohandas Pai has said the havoc caused in Bengaluru due to heavy rains was a result of multiple factors, including bad governance, high corruption and lack of urban reforms.

Both political leaders and bureaucrats have failed the citizens, the former Chief Financial Officer of IT major Infosys Ltd said on the floods in parts of Bengaluru following two days of torrential rains.

