Speakout: October 25, 2019

The BJP national headquarters here wore a subdued look for much of the day on Thursday as it emerged that the party's performance in Maharashtra and Haryana assembly polls fell short of expectation, especially in the northern state where it appeared unlikely to get majority.

There were not much celebration even though its spokespersons exuded confidence that the BJP will be able to form government in Haryana as well after it appeared set to get a majority in Maharashtra.

"Congress is a tired party and BJP is energetic. And, this energy is the genesis of democracy and that is what is needed by the people," BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra said, as he lauded the party's show in Maharashtra.

