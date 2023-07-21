Today's Speak Out: July 21, 2023

Today's Speak Out: July 21, 2023

DHNS
DHNS,
  Jul 21 2023
  • updated: Jul 21 2023, 06:57 ist

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks on the incident of women being paraded naked in Manipur, the Congress on Thursday accused him of playing politics by mentioning Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh while "breaking his silence" on the northeastern state and said this was "too little too late" and "mere words won't do anymore".

Narendra Modi
Manipur
India News
Speak Out
DH Speak Out
Jairam Ramesh

