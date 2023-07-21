Today's Speak Out: July 21, 2023

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks on the incident of women being paraded naked in Manipur, the Congress on Thursday accused him of playing politics by mentioning Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh while "breaking his silence" on the northeastern state and said this was "too little too late" and "mere words won't do anymore".
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
DH Toon | 'The statement that wasn't'
B’luru dresses up for ‘Barbenheimer’ weekend
Dating trends: Speedy, conscious, blindfolded...
New Kerala fish species attracts DiCaprio’s attention
Tamarind puts up its price as tomatoes go out of reach
To tackle the climate crisis, address inequality
Big tech algorithms killing kids’ sense of discovery
Capturing a 21st-century war with 19th-century tech