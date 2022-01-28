2022: Year of the Tiger

Hello everyone,

I’m so happy that instead of roaring like tigers usually do, I’m purring like a happy, content cat. Why am I so thrilled, you ask? Because in a few days, it will be the Chinese New Year and it is the year of the Tiger. That’s ME! The year of the Tiger is the third year in the 12-year cycle of the Chinese zodiac animals. Each sign is named after an animal and each animal has its unique qualities.

The entire year I’ll roam the streets of China, not physically, because if I were to do that no one would venture out.

Let me rewind a little and tell you how the Chinese zodiac was formed. A long time back, when there were no days or years, the Jade Emperor (who ruled Heaven and Earth) decided that it was time his earthly subjects were given the means to measure time and the passing of the seasons. Turning to the animal kingdom for help, he announced a race inviting all the animals to take part. The first 12 animals to cross the fast-flowing river would earn a place in the Chinese zodiac.

I quickly arrived at the designated spot. Eleven other animals (pig, dog, rooster, monkey, sheep, horse, snake, dragon, rabbit, ox and rat) turned up to stand beside me at the start line. Most of the animals wouldn’t be able to swim, I thought smugly.

When the race started, we all jumped into the river. The smart rat asked the ox to take him across the river. I was surprised to see the ox agree. The rat climbed on the ox’s back and the ox started swimming. Sadly, for me, I lost precious time as I was caught in the river’s swirling undercurrents. I started sweating—This was difficult even for a strong creature like me.

As I surged ahead, I saw the ox had nearly reached the shore. But then the cunning rat jumped down from the ox’s back and raced to the finish line, claiming the first place and also the first position in the zodiac. The ox came second, I was third, then came the rabbit, dragon, snake, horse, goat, monkey, rooster, dog and finally the pig. The Chinese New Year 2022 falls on February 1. It will start from the eve of the new year on January 31 and culminate with the Lantern Festival on February 15. All in all, the celebrations last for 16 days.

The date of the Chinese New Year (also called the Spring Festival or Lunar New Year) changes every year but usually falls between January 21 and February 20. It is determined by the Chinese Lunar calendar, which is 21 to 51 days behind the Gregorian calendar date. The Chinese New Year is a new moon day, usually the second one after the winter solstice.

A few days before the new year, people clean their house, pray to the stove god and go shopping. On the eve, family gatherings happen and people burst firecrackers and gift each other money in red envelopes. Banks, offices, factories, and schools remain closed. Everyone stays home to celebrate with their family and friends.

On new year day, people wish their neighbours, gather with family and friends, burst more crackers, honour their ancestors, watch dragon and lion dances and indulge in a yummy feast. Every food on the menu symbolises something. Fish means prosperity. Dumplings, spring rolls, glutinous rice balls or cakes called Nian Gao, ‘fortune fruits’ like oranges and pomelos symbolise wealth and fullness. Sweet rice balls called tangyuan stands for togetherness in the family. Noodles stand for happiness and longevity.

I love visiting the Lantern Festival. People throng the colourful lantern fairs, play lantern riddles and light lanterns.

I’m really going to enjoy myself this year.

Stay safe,

Tig, the tiger

(Rachna is a children’s author and columnist.)