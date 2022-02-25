5 informative shows on designand architecture

There is more to streaming giants than superhero movies and children’s shows. There is a lot of content for design and architecture enthusiasts too. This week, we bring you a selection of shows headlined by seasoned designers and eccentric individuals who are pushing the boundaries of design.

Abstract: The Art of Design

The series, which dropped in 2017, tells you how design impacts every aspect of life and the genius minds behind avant-garde works. And so, it features Olafur Eliasson, the popular Danish artist who uses elements such as light, water and fog to create sculptured and installation art. Also, seasoned American television and TV costume designer Ruth E Carter, best known for her works in Steven Spielberg’s ‘Amistad’ (1997) and Marvel superhero film ‘Black Panther’ (2018). Over two seasons, you will see prominent names like footwear designer Tinker Hatfield, architect Bjarke Ingels, and designer-cum-professor Neri Oxman on the show.

Where: Netflix

Helvetica

It may sound ridiculous but this show is dedicated entirely to the Sans serif typeface. Yes, those letters without the serif (or the end stroke). Reputed graphic and typeface designers like Michael Bierut and Massimo Vignelli talk about the positives of the Sans serif and also the criticism around it. Directed by design documentary filmmaker Gary Hustwit, it was nominated for the 2008 Independent Spirit Award and Design Museum London’s ‘Designs of the Year Award’.

Where: Vimeo

Design Disruptors

Facebook, Spotify, Pinterest, Airbnb and Netflix are billion-dollar businesses. But what is the secret of their success? Surprisingly somewhere, it lies in their design approach. ‘Design Disruptors’ shows how their design decisions helped them stay ahead in the tough race. It dives deep into the design strategies that revolutionised 15 of such companies.

Where: InVision app

Urbanized

How are cities built? If this is a question you ask yourself every time you step out in your car or on a bus, then ‘Urbanized’ has some answers for you. The film is part of the series on a design by Gary Hustwit, the other two being ‘Helvetica’ and ‘Objectified’. It covers the different philosophies that guide urban planning and features renowned architects such as Oscar Niemeyer and Norman Foster.

Where: Vimeo

Amazing Interiors

If you love to browse through palatial homes or bizarre buildings, tune in to ‘Amazing Interiors’. Be it the story of a daring couple who gave their apartment a ’70s vibe or a husband-wife duo who transformed a historic church into a museum, the eight-episode show is all about eccentric experiments. The show has received applause for its slick editing and stylish visuals.

Where: Netflix

