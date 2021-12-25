5 musicals to stream this winter break

Musicals offer a lot of music to tap your feet to but also life lessons to think over. Here is our watchlist for the best musical films for children. These will delight the adults just as much. These movies are streaming online.

The Lion King

Jon Favreau’s 2019 drama is about a lion cub Simba. He avenges his father’s death and reclaims the throne, serving up a lesson that kids should not give up on their dreams. It retains the songs of the 1994 original albeit in new voices and is sprightly nice.

Frozen

This Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee-directorial is an ode to sibling love. Here, Anna goes to great lengths to find her sister Elsa. The latter is hiding after committing an inadvertent mistake that has plunged her kingdom into a spell of eternal winter. ‘Let it go’ from the film was the fifth best-selling song of 2014.

Alice in Wonderland

Based on a book by Lewis Carroll, it is about how a girl named Alice, who follows a rabbit and ends up in a whimsical place called Wonderland. This 2010 movie has funny characters, magic, innocence and music that grows from eerie to enchanting, done by master musician Danny Elfman. He has composed for films like ‘The Simpsons’, ‘Desperate Housewives’, and ‘Batman’.

Mary Poppins

This 1964 Robert Stevenson film will tug at the hearts of kids and adults alike. A nanny descends from the sky to look after two naughty children. She uses songs and magic to bring them closer to their father. The album has 17 tracks and it won two Academy Awards and Grammy Awards each.

The Jungle Book

Directed by Wolfgang Reitherman, this 1967 musical is set in a jungle and is headlined by a young boy named Mowgli who is raised by a pack of wolves.

This movie has both friendly and not-so-friendly characters but a great storyline to bind them all and music that was nominated for the Grammy.