6 apps to make life more fun

Apps have become an integral part of our lives especially since the pandemic broke out two years ago. They do more than just deliver food, groceries and clothes. Download these apps for free on Android and iOS, to help with daily activities. For extra features, you can get the paid version.

Ibis Paint

This is a drawing app. It has brushes, blending modes, filters, textures, recording and stroke stabilisation techniques, and options to make radial or symmetrical lines. They also have a pro version that offers an ad-free experience.

Discord

It was launched in 2015 to allow gaming fans to meet and stream. But since the pandemic broke out, the app has been downloaded by non-gaming individuals as well. In March 2020, the makers have changed its tagline from ‘Chat for gamers’ to ‘Chat for Communities and Friends’. Anyone can create a server for any activity and can send an invite to friends and strangers to join. You can either chat here or talk via the voice channel. Nitro is their pro version and it comes with premium features.

VSCO

VSCO is a popular platform for budding photographers. In the free version of the app, you can click and edit photos. The paid version allows you to shoot and edit videos too, and offers many more filters.

Notion

Notion is a work tool. It lets you take notes, create tables and organise content. It works like WordPress. The content is divided into blocks and each block has a suite of features to customise the content. It also has pre-made templates. The pro version of the app lets you collaborate with other creators.

Forest

Is your phone addiction affecting your studies? This app has a fun solution. It grows a virtual tree every time you finish a task within a time you set on the timer. Your tree will die if you start using your phone before the timer goes off. You can set the timer for a maximum of 120 minutes. You can select different plants to grow. The pro version gives you the option to choose more plants and make friends.

UrSafe

It is a voice-based safety app. The map feature keeps a track of your movement and the SOS button gets activated when pressed thrice or for three seconds. It alerts the emergency contacts of your real-time location and starts recording the transpiring events.

