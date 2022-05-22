A bite into Indian-inspired Mauritian cuisine

Borrowed, blended, and brilliant—three words that perfectly describe the delicious cuisine of Mauritius. With an interesting take on Indian recipes and spices, the street food of the African island nation is a delight for desi food lovers.

In this beautiful "melting pot" of culinary flavours and presentations, pakoras become gateaux piments (chilli cakes), parathas are farathas, alouda is the milk-based falooda, and mithai gets a new makeover.

Just like the nation's mixed cultural heritage, Mauritius's cuisine is a fantastic mix of Indian, French, Creole, and Chinese flavours that were once brought to the Mauritian kitchens by European colonisers South-Asian migrants. While there is no original or distinct style to describe a signature Mauritian way of cooking, many of the dishes consumed on the island evolved with the diverse population coming together as a community.

"Some of the most popular items local Mauritian families serve at weddings or birthday parties are farathas with seven curries and biryani," said Chef Sukh Jit Singh Dhillon, an Indian chef at the Sofitel Mauritius L'Impérial Resort & Spa. "If you were to ask any Mauritian—of European, African, or Asian descent—about their favourite food, they would all choose a good, spicy curry with farathas."

"Mauritian cuisine owes a lot to Indian spices and flavours. The Indian food here is not restricted to Hindu families. All restaurants in Mauritius serving local food will include Indian dishes."

Going by the nation's history, the islands in the Indian Ocean were occupied by Portuguese, French, and colonial governments that bought enslaved people from the South-Asian and African countries to turn Mauritius into a sugar plantation colony. Over the years, some of the most popular food items here evolved and got inspired by the original recipes, whose roots can be traced to India's north and southern states.

With an interesting mix of dialects and international exposure, many Indian-origin recipes were transformed into interesting versions of culinary amalgamation with exotic French names like gateau, Boulette (Mauritian dumplings), sept cari (seven curries), and more.

Some of the must-try foods in Mauritius that will remind you of Indian home-cooked meals are the chilli fritters or gateau, made using different fillings like soaked lentils, onion, cassava, and potatoes, served with coconut chutney or achard (pickled vegetables).

The roti chaud (Mauritian flatbread) and farathas are versions of popular Indian breads served with seven curries, seafood and chicken curries. The sept cari typically consists of lima or broad bean curry, dal, rougaille (keema like dish made of minced meat and vegetables), pumpkin, chouchou (chayote) and banana curry.

Different kinds of fried rice, egg-fried rice known as Bol Renverse, and a modified version of Hyderabadi biryani are also popular choices. One can also find the haleem here consumed as soup.

The coconut rice cakes called Poutou are prepared like pitha and steam cakes. Alouda is served with milk, basil seeds, syrup, and a scoop of ice cream, and it is pretty popular with tourists and locals alike.

(The writer is an independent journalist, free-thinker, and an avid traveller)