A pen for your thoughts

Bling heaven

This 2003 Montblanc Ateliers Prives John Harrison Day fountain pen lined with

18k yellow gold and studded with 1,593 yellow diamonds is a collectors’ delight.

Good luck charm

In Japan, owls are symbolic of good luck. Sailor brings this limited pen collection, meticulously crafted by Chinkin artist Etsuko Tsuruta. Made in ebonite with a converter and cartridge filling system, the pen has a nib in 21k gold and rhodium plating.

Lakshmi’s touch

The Noblia Limited Edition Lakshmi gold fountain pen has a stainless steel nib with gold plating. Its inner barrel has a lacquer finish and the outer barrel a rhodium finish. The pen will make for a good gift, as it is presented in a handcrafted wooden box with a lacquer finishing.

A take on bamboo

This pen from the Taccia Nature Reserve Limited Edition collection is influenced by bamboo. It has a geometric pattern that resembles how bamboo is woven into functional objects. The pen is created with multiple coats of Urushi lacquer applied over the pen’s ebonite barrel and the pattern is hand-engraved. It features a 14k gold nib and is available in seven nib widths.

Batman look

‘The Batman’ fountain pen from Montegrappa comes with a body plating sculpted in high-grade titanium and segments adorned with ceramic stones, lending it an industrial look. It has an 18 k gold nib and a piston filling mechanism. It comes in silver colour with a black trim.

Emerald elegance

The David Oscarson Russian imperial emerald limited edition pen is dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the Romanov family’s abdication from the throne. This unique line comes in four colours — ruby, emerald, sapphire and sky blue. Guilloche and hot enamel work can be seen on its body. The pen has sterling silver or gold vermeils crisscrossed on the barrel and cap. The nibs are bi-colour with 14k gold. They come in fine, medium and broad sizes.

Spider bite

The Heritage Rouge et Noir Spider Metamorphosis Limited Edition 1906 pen comes with a longer, slimmer body and a modern piston filler. Made from Ag 925 sterling silver with an 18k gold nib with embossing, the pen’s spider clip has red-coloured stones for the eyes.