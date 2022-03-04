Bags full of luxury

Tote bag

This matte black Versace large La Medusa tote bag goes well with power dressing. It includes a single rounded top handle and an adjustable shoulder strap for easy use, and a foldover top with a magnetic fastening, a zip pocket inside and a logo print on the rear.

Shoulder bag

An orange-padded cassette shoulder bag from Bottega Veneta, this piece is made from Nappa leather strips, woven in an overlapping style. This cross-body bag comes with a chain strap, a zipped pocket inside and a magnetic closure, and is sure to brighten up any outfit.

Belt bag

Made with polyester fabric, this Giorgio Armani bag hangs comfortably on the waist. If you would like to walk hands-free, know that it comes with a detachable strap and two main compartments to carry your essentials.

Potli

Ethnic outfits and potli bags is a combination that will never go out of style. And this Tarun Tahiliani red bridal potli bag is a fine and versatile piece to own. It is made from velvet, it is intricately embroidered, and comes with a drawstring and a handle.

Backpack

This Bottega Veneta beak leather backpack will be a chic addition to any wardrobe. It comes in grey colour with a zipped pocket in flap, a main zip compartment, an interior laptop pocket, a drawstring and magnetic closure, delivering convenience and style effortlessly.

Embellished clutch

The silver-tone leather clutch by Jimmy Choo has crystal embellishments on it. Made of goat skin, this luxury piece has a top clasp fastening, and a viscose and silk lining. Pair it with your party wear.