Beat the heat in style with these caps

With the soaring heat, it’s time to sport caps that come with a luxurious twist. You could choose from a range of head gears that come with a leather finish, a touch of embroidery and those with adjustable fit.

Latest in town

From Gucci's latest collection, the beige GG canvas baseball cap comes with a green and red web detailing at the edges. Its breathable blend of cotton with a leather trim makes it a statement accessory.

Pink passion

Coming from Valentino, one of the world’s most iconic fashion houses, this baseball cap in cyclamen pink and black, says bold and beautiful.

Carry that class

Fendi's logo-print leather cap in bright yellow will make you the talk of the town. Made from a calf leather-cotton blend, the cap has a flat brim and is adjustable in the back.

Play on print

This Barocco print logo cap is enriched with a thread-embroidered logo. The cap is made of cotton and the embroidery is in polyester. The print will jazz up any outfit and looks perfect for summer.

Heritage look

Showcasing brand heritage, this Versace casual cap has thread-embroidered Medusa and logo motifs on it. It is available in black.

Black magic

This black Givenchy baseball cap with an embroidered logo renders a classic touch to your look. Made of a cotton blend, with a spray-paint effect, the cap has an adjustable fit.

Gem world

A new offering from Dolce & Gabbana, this gem-embellished baseball cap will be a quirky addition to your accessory collection. Available in jet black, the cap has a curved narrow brim, with an adjustable strap to the rear.

Check out latest DH videos here