Bling for your hair

With crystals and gold, these clips are fancy jewellery, nothing less

Tini Sara Anien
Tini Sara Anien,
  • Jun 03 2022, 23:28 ist
  • updated: Jun 04 2022, 04:54 ist
Colourful crystals

This hair clip from Swarovski has pear-cut, square and octagon crystals held in a rhodium-plated setting. The crystals are in pink, yellow and white colours.

Pearl finish

This barrette with a flower pattern has crystals and pearls in it, which work well with an elegant wedding attire.

Gold tone

This Valentino Garavani’s VLogo hair clip is available in gold-tone metal with Swarovski crystals. It has a push-pin fastening. This clip has been made in Italy.

Stone magic

Created with a silver-tone metal the Samantha hair barrette has genuine clear crystal stones on it. It has been made in New York.

Crystal galore

The Miu Miu silver tone clip has a draped crystal-embellished fringing. It has a clasp fastening and is made in steel.

Filigree work

This Dolce & Gabbana embellished hair clip in gold-tone brass, has been crafted in Italy. It has a traditional filigree technique and sparkling crystals on it.

Green eye

Drawing inspiration from artist Emma Kunz, this circular green hair clip is embellished with Swarovski yellow crystals. It has been finished with a gold-tone plated fastening on the reverse.

Hair
jewellery
style

