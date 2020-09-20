Bookrack of the week (Sept 20th to Sept 26)

Bookrack of the week (Sept 20th to Sept 26)

New releases of the week (Sept 20th to Sept 26th)

Hacking The
Success Code

R Srinivasan

Kindle ed 2020,
pp 162, Rs 234

This book explores how to accelerate your
success and happiness by transforming your approach to work and integrating it with
the pursuit of holistic and
meaningful goals.

By Royal
Appointment

Jeffrey Archer

Macmillan 2020,
pp 56, Rs 299

The bestselling author’s story for young readers promises to win him new fans. King Benefactor and Queen Echo of Littleland agree to have a race to decide which is the fastest car in the country. All the seven cars in the kingdom turn up for the race: Which car will win everyone’s hearts?

 

Rebels With
A Cause

T T Ram Mohan

Penguin 2020,
pp 288, Rs 599

In this book, the author profiles well-known dissenters Arundhati Roy, Oliver Stone, Kancha Ilaiah, David Irving, Yanis Varoufakis, U G Krishnamurti and John Pilger to illustrate how, in practice, dissent tends to be severely circumscribed.

 

The Cock Is The Culprit

Unni R

Westland 2020,
pp 111, Rs 399

In this tale, the author holds up a mirror to Kerala society, with all its foibles and deceptions and
explores societal changes with wit and humaneness.

 

Hellfire

Leesa Gazi

Westland 2020,
pp 198, Rs 399

Told in stark, taut prose, this is the story of a family born of a dark secret. The twisted, but working arrangements of a fragile household assume a macabre quality as the tale progresses.

