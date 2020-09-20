Bookrack of the week (Sept 20th to Sept 26)

Hacking The
Success Code
R Srinivasan
Kindle ed 2020,
pp 162, Rs 234
This book explores how to accelerate your
success and happiness by transforming your approach to work and integrating it with
the pursuit of holistic and
meaningful goals.
By Royal
Appointment
Jeffrey Archer
Macmillan 2020,
pp 56, Rs 299
The bestselling author’s story for young readers promises to win him new fans. King Benefactor and Queen Echo of Littleland agree to have a race to decide which is the fastest car in the country. All the seven cars in the kingdom turn up for the race: Which car will win everyone’s hearts?
Rebels With
A Cause
T T Ram Mohan
Penguin 2020,
pp 288, Rs 599
In this book, the author profiles well-known dissenters Arundhati Roy, Oliver Stone, Kancha Ilaiah, David Irving, Yanis Varoufakis, U G Krishnamurti and John Pilger to illustrate how, in practice, dissent tends to be severely circumscribed.
The Cock Is The Culprit
Unni R
Westland 2020,
pp 111, Rs 399
In this tale, the author holds up a mirror to Kerala society, with all its foibles and deceptions and
explores societal changes with wit and humaneness.
Hellfire
Leesa Gazi
Westland 2020,
pp 198, Rs 399
Told in stark, taut prose, this is the story of a family born of a dark secret. The twisted, but working arrangements of a fragile household assume a macabre quality as the tale progresses.