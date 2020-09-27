Books For The Week (Sept 27th to Oct 3rd)

Punching The Air
Ibi Zoboi and Yusef Salaam
HarperCollins 2020,
pp 400, Rs 319
Award-winning author Ibi Zoboi and prison reform activist Yusef Salaam tell a moving and deeply profound story about how one boy is able to maintain his humanity and fight for the truth, in a system designed to strip him of both.
Wild Symphony
Dan Brown
Puffin 2020,
pp 44, Rs 699
Dan Brown makes his picture book debut with this mindful, humourous, musical and uniquely entertaining book. Travel through the trees and across the seas with maestro mouse and his musical friends.
Woof: Adventures
By The Sea
Aparna Karthikeyan
Red Panda 2020,
pp 136, Rs 250
Dogs and their world come to life in this adventure with a heart. This is a must-read for anyone who’s exchanged a knowing look with a dog.
The Phoenix
Bilal Siddiqi
Penguin 2020, pp 240,
Rs 299
This book tells a dystopian tale of espionage and global terror, of sleeper cells and double agents, of biological warfare and suicide attacks. But at its heart there’s a message of hope.
The Science Of Mind Management
Swami Mukundananda
Westland 2020, pp 252, Rs 350
This book charts the four different aspects of the human mind and lays down a clear path towards mastering it.