Breakfast with luxury

Here's a look at a selection of lavish spreads from around Karnataka. These restaurants offer multiple cuisines, and promise a sumptuous start to your day.

Spring, Radisson Blu, Mysuru

The patio overlooks a manicured lawn and provides a serene setting for breakfast. The buffet is loaded with regional and international must-haves — from masala dosa to a wide selection of cereals, pancakes, and sausages. While you are here, you might want to take a short drive to see the Mysuru Zoo.

Port Cafe, The Gateway Hotel, Mangaluru

When in Mangaluru, eat like a Mangalurean. That seems to be the motto of Port Cafe. While the breakfast a la carte menu features toasts, pancakes and other regulars, the focus is on Mangaluru food. Try out their neer dosa, masala dosas and idlis.

B Café, Shangri-La, Bengaluru

The ambience is upbeat, with several open-theatre cooking stations that rustle up food right in front of you. If you like continental fare, you can try their applewood smoked bacon, croissants brioches, waffles, and toasted bread. Also on the table are Indian items like dosas, vadas, and paneer parathas that you can relish with yoghurt and pickle. Their cappuccino and masala tea come highly recommended.

Granary, Evolve Back, Coorg

This one provides breakfast with an idyllic view of coffee estates. Items from across the world feature on the menu, and their pancakes are much loved. Kodagu delicacies are a highlight. Noolputtu, Kootu curry, and Pandi curry are recommended.

Caraway Kitchen, Conrad Bengaluru

The kitchen dishes out breakfast staples from India, East Asia, America, and Italy on live counters. Their bread basket, crepes, waffles, doughnuts, and cereals are crowd pullers. Parathas, poori bhaji, dosas, and vadas are also not to be missed.

The Raj Pavilion, ITC Windsor, Bengaluru

Glass exteriors, pristine white walls, high ceilings, and a leafy ambience lend this diner a stately look. It appears to be an ode to the famous glasshouse of Lalbagh. Once you have settled in, relish their multi-cuisine buffet spanning parathas and masala uthapams to pastries, Belgian waffles and buttermilk pancakes. Their hot chocolate is popular. A la carte menu is just as stellar.

The Market, Ritz-Carlton, Bengaluru

From pancakes to ragi dosas, and salad bars to cheese station, the menu will satiate breakfast seekers. Bread lovers will love their French baguette and sourdough and rye bread. Live cooking stations are aplenty, so you can customise your food.

The Trinity Square, Taj MG Road, Bengaluru

Fresh bakes, hot parathas, toasty kanda poha, Parsi akuri on toast, and crisp dosas... You will find these and more under one roof in the heart of the city here. Their buffet is indulgent, interiors are contemporary, and outdoor seating is pretty.

