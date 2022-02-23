Brush up on your homestay etiquette

The hospitality industry was among those hardest hit by the pandemic. However, for homestays, it was a boom time.

With cities locked down with Covid-19 restrictions, many people decided to head to cosy homestays in picturesque locations. With good Wi-Fi available at most places, travellers had the luxury of working from anywhere and gathering enriching life experiences while they were at it.

However, while B&B owners were happy with the increase in business, the lack of etiquette displayed by some travellers left a bad taste in the mouth.

"Our retreat is your home when you stay with us, but when we open up our home to you, we want you to take good care of it," said Karan Subbaiah who runs a quaint homestay called the River Stream Retreat in Virajpet, Coorg. "Every home has an acceptable way of living, and we respect and admire guests who live by those essential agreements of respect, discipline, care, and humility. We believe in mutual respect for our culture, things, space, and lives."

Homestays were a breath of fresh air when travelling seemed a long-lost dream. But with it also came a basic sense of responsibility that one needed while staying at someone's home.

Irrespective of whether you are a beginner or a pro at staying at homestays, the dos and don'ts of living with a homestay family should never be ignored. One of the most important ways to do this is to remain respectful of cultural differences.

"We always tell our guests to treat our property as their home and not do anything that they wouldn't do in theirs," said Aseem Varma, owner of The Brigadiers Cottage in Mussoorie, a boutique, pet-friendly homestay. "Small things like notifying the staff of your meal plans in advance speaks volumes about your consideration and upbringing."

Many homestays are located amid nature and fall under the category of "green stays."

"You will have an amazing experience living with locals, and their help will be readily available when required, but respecting the rules of the house and maintaining decorum is important," said Shailza Dasgupta, co-founder of Homestays of India. "Maintain hygiene, inform the host if you intend to come late, and check house rules before smoking or drinking. Also, do not expect room service. Homestays often do not have regular staff, and the owner takes care of the guests."

