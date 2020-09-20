Cancer doesn’t pause

Three months back, 68-year-old Veena had to be rushed to emergency in the middle of the night with excruciating back pain. In the ensuing days, she was diagnosed with ovarian cancer. “I didn’t know how to react,” recollected Jyoti, her daughter. Her mother underwent Covid-19 test before being admitted. Jyoti waited for the test results before attending to her mother. “My sister too was stressed as she couldn’t meet my mother. She had not taken a Covid-19 test then. My father, who is 70-plus, stays 200 km away, and we didn’t want him to travel,” she said.

As World Rose Day (September 22), dedicated to cancer patients —like Veena — stands on the threshold, it reiterates the need for timely intervention. “The pandemic has been catastrophic for cancer care. Early detection and timely treatment are cornerstones of cancer care and cure,” Dr Mansi Khanderia, a Bengaluru-based medical oncologist, said. “The biggest challenge has been patients not being able to seek timely medical attention because of lack of transportation, fear of infection, inadequate personal or financial support systems and drop in cancer-screening tests,” she said.

In terms of diagnosis, she says, patients coming in when it’s too late has become quite common. “Patients who could have been cured of their cancers had they started treatment in April or May, now have end-stage cancers which can only receive palliative treatment, resulting in staggering years of life lost,” she informed.

Veena, meanwhile, has completed her first chemo. The biggest hurdle for her family: not being able to take help from outside, be it, relatives or friends.

Symptoms mimicking Covid-19

Clinically diagnosing cancers that present with symptoms mimicking Covid-19, can be challenging, Dr Mansi said. “Reaching a specialist and a hospital that provides RT PCR test, Covid-19 care along with advanced imaging tests like CT scan/ PET CT guided biopsies is crucial for these patients,” she added.

Every three weeks, Veena has to undergo chemotherapy but not before getting a Covid-19 test done at home. This, to assess her fitness for chemotherapy and to decide about her admission to a Covid ward or non-Covid ward. “We step out only for chemo and have made lifestyle changes to support her,” Jyoti said.

Tough to motivate patients

Motivating cancer patients to pursue treatment, says Dr Mansi has always been challenging despite advances in treatment. “It’s even tougher in Covid times.” She recollected that initially, there was uncertainty even amongst oncologists about continuing chemotherapies in the pandemic. “The strategy to avoid Covid-19 by stopping cancer treatment or giving inferior chemotherapy only to later face an aggressive progressed uncontrollable cancer can only be called a Pyrrhic victory,” Dr Mansi explained.

For Jyoti, standing by her mother while she was being treated is an experience that she carries with her. “The doctors were and are always available. In their PPE, the only part visible was their eyes and I’ve never looked into someone’s eyes so intensely to communicate,” Jyoti recollected.

Delay in diagnosis

“Initially during the lockdown, patients (on cancer treatments and with yet to be diagnosed cancers) had great difficulties in reaching the hospital. Despite unlocking, the number of patients seeking care is still less than half of usual. The number of patients with cancer have not gone down, the gap is due to delay in diagnosis and defaulting treatments,” Dr Mansi informed.

Things have begun to look up now although the situation is not all hunky-dory. “Thankfully, we now have been able to precisely categorise patients who need treatment immediately and those who can wait,” she said adding that they have been able to “formulate adapted treatment strategies that can be administered safely in the pandemic and have also seen patients recovering completely from Covid-19 who complete their cancer treatments, which is very reassuring.”

By all accounts, it’s a long road ahead and one is in it for the long haul. “Covid is here to stay for months and cancer doesn’t wait. In the beginning of the pandemic, hospitals were hotspots for transmission, hence delaying hospital visits could be justified. However, in the current community transmission phase, one is more likely to acquire the infection from a grocery store or neighbourhood,” Dr Mansi explained.

“Prioritise your health, be cautious, adopt safe practices and seek medical attention at the right time. Time is everything,” she added.

Veena, meanwhile, is staying upbeat with her family surrounding her with all the support she needs.