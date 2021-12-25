DIY tips for a year-end house party

The pandemic isn’t going away but that shouldn’t dampen your spirit. Ring in 2022 with a safe celebration. Here is a guide to throwing a New Year party for your loved ones at your home.

Food

Chocolate chip cookies

Cookies are a popular choice for New Year and birthday parties. Follow this recipe for crunchy yet chewy cookies.

Ingredients

1 cup brown sugar, firmly packed.

1 cup peanut butter, creamy or chunky.

1 egg.

1 teaspoon of baking soda.

Chocolate chips.

Method

Pre-heat the oven to 180°C.

Prepare two baking sheets with parchment paper.

In a bowl, mix the dry ingredients and then the wet ones. Add chocolate chips and mix the dough.

Divide the cookie dough into balls with a small ice cream scooper.

Refrigerate the dough for 10 minutes.

Space the cookie dough balls. Bake for about 10 minutes, until golden brown.

Let the cookies cool on the baking sheet for five minutes. Transfer them on a wire rack or a plate.

There you have it —crunchy and chewy chocolate chip cookies!

Activities

Project a countdown

The countdown is a huge part of New Year celebrations. Find a projector and look for a white surface in the house. It can be a wall in the house or a white cloth hung over a high location. Now, project the countdown onto the surface. If you don’t have a projector, use your laptop or computer to display the countdown.

Photo booth

Transform one corner of your house into a photo booth. Choose a nice backdrop, arrange appropriate lighting and pick up a camera or a phone to click pictures. You can also decorate one corner and ask people to pose for pictures there. End the year with great memories.

Decoration

DIY disco ball

Disco balls add glitz to the party and it’s fun making them.

What you need

A paper lantern or a lightweight ball.

Holographic bird tape.

Tape or glue dots.

How to make

Cut the holographic tape into 1 or half-inch pieces.

Start taping these pieces from the bottom of the ball.

Make sure the row above hangs over the row below it.

Attach a ribbon or rope to secure your disco ball on the wall.

DIY Party hats

What you need:

Card stock paper.

Stapler.

Scissors.

Glue.

String.

Decorative items of your choice.

How to make?

Cut a circle from the paper. In the circle, make a cut from the centre to the end.

Fold the paper to form a cone shape by overlapping the two cut corners. Staple when finished and decorate it.

Make two holes in the cone at the bottom along the diameter to attach the string to secure the hat around your head.

Tie the string into the holes.