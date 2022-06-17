Eight-year-old gadget geek turns innovator

Aaryan Singh Rawat, an eight-year-old from Chennai, has used his interest in electronic gadgets for a noble cause by creating an obstacle detector for the deaf and blind.

The fourth-grade student of Hiranandani Upscale School finds his inspiration from his family. He says, “ My parents are my biggest support system. My mother helps me in buying all the required electronic equipment while my father guides me in my work.” He also admires tech billionaire Elon Musk.

His many projects include an automatic hand sanitiser dispenser, automatic street light, automatic dustbin, floor cleaner, cotton candy machine and portable fan cooler. His latest and “happiest accomplishment so far” is the obstacle detector that was created with the help of infrared sensor, buzzer, vibrating motor and battery.

The device detects obstacles in front of the person and sends a signal to the buzzer and vibrating motor to beep and vibrate. With this, the person is alerted so that he can change the direction and escape the hurdle. His grandmother, who lacked clear eyesight, met with an accident and this made Aaryan think of a solution to the issue. Apart from research and generating ideas, the other challenge Aaryan was finalising the size of the battery and vibrating motors.

It took him five days — three days of research and two days of electronic integration — to invent the device. He wishes to share it with medical institutions for free after further research and upgrades.

Other than his passion for technology, he is also interested in football and swimming. He has even authored two books — ‘Electronic Experiment for Kids’ and ‘Rocket in the Space’.Aaryan is also a TED-Ed speaker. He says “I showed the obstacle detector to my principal and she referred me to John Pradeep, who helped me get an opportunity to speak at the TED-Ed platform. I felt very happy and prepared to tell my story to the world.”

He aims to work at NASA and ISRO or to start a company that launches rockets and create “the most futuristic rocket of all times”.