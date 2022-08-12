Essentials for marathon runners

Water bottle
This 64-ounce water bottle from Coldest is made from stainless steel and is a double walled thermos. It claims to keep water cold for up to 36 hours and hot for up to 13 hours. It has a wide mouth.
Sunscreen
The Fotoprotector fusion water sunscreen with SPF 50 from ISDIN, is non- greasy and has no white cast. This UV rays protectant can be on wet skin and can be used safely near the eyes. It claims to be sea-friendly.
Bluetooth headband
This wireless headband from Kalenji are designed with built-in speakers. It is made with a breathable fabric, has a five-hour battery life and its earphones are weather and sweat resistant.
Running vest
Made with nylon and elastic power mesh, this vest from Utobest has a main compartment, two water bottle pockets and three small pockets for other essentials for a run. It comes with an adjustable belt.
Chafing cream
This Chamois Butt’r from Eurostyle is available in a 8 oz tube. It contains no artificial fragrances or colours.
Sunglasses
Available in matte black with five tints, these sunglasses are in a shield shape. These have been crafted from acetate.
Socks
These Achilles running socks made in sports performance fabric comes with a cushioned sole. It claims to be anti-blister and help with blood circulation. With a mid-calf length, they are available in black.
Sneakers
The x Patta Air Max 1 Monarch sneakers from Nike in a white-orange combo has a rubber sole with cushioning. Its outer is made from fabric and leather and its lining is fabric.
