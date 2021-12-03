Extravagant watches for Mr Richie Rich

Extravagant watches for Mr Richie Rich

Ever wondered what makes some watches so exclusive?

Ever wondered what makes some watches so exclusive? They come in bejewelled avatars, are crafted by premium watchmakers, and are hallowed by their association with icons.

Here is a list of elegant watches in the market. Warning: These aren’t your average pocket-friendly time tellers.

HYT

The brand’s H4 Metropolis watch has a titanium and titanium black DLC bezel with brushed case, a mechanical hand-wound movement, fluid hour display, and a black hour dial with white numerals.
Its black rubber base with integrated Nomex canvas has a black titanium folding buckle, giving it a sporty look.

Louis Moinet

The Louis Moinet Memoris is a chronograph and automatic timepiece. With a rose gold round case and a black leather strap, this edition, marking the 200th year of the legendary watchmaker, is a masterpiece.

MAD Paris

This customised Richard Mille RM67-01 in 18kt rhodium-plated white gold and rainbow-sapphire bezel has a domed sapphire-crystal face with 25 jewels. 

URWERK

The Ur-Satellite UR-210 RG with automatic movement has a power reserve indicator and an oval case in rose gold. The sapphire crystal glass and luminous hands give it a class-apart look.

