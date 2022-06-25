Father and daughter enthral raga lovers online

The father-daughter duo of Vishwesh Bhat and Arabhi Bhat from Bengaluru is quite a hit on YouTube. On the channel ‘Vishwesh Bhat’, there are more than 100 videos of the pair singing film tunes, ghazals, classical Khayals, Sufi songs and qawwalis.

They begin their video by describing a raga and its significance and then sing melodies composed in that raga. Most of the heavylifting is done by Vishwesh, who was born in a non-musical family in Ballari but went on to train in both the Carnatic and Hindustani classical music traditions. An IT professional by day, he has performed concerts across India and in the USA, UK, Ireland, Singapore, Qatar, and Iran. He has cut six albums — each one in a different genre.

Vishwesh is always accompanied by his daughter in these videos, whose singing is quite competent. Over 11 lakh people have viewed their works. Let’s sample a few of their hits.

A medley of songs composed by the legendary O P Nayyar has logged a staggering 4.3 lakh views. The video ‘30 songs 1 raga (Madhyamavathi)’ has views upwards of 53,000. A blend of 54 songs in raga Yaman has clocked around 33,000 views. ‘Best of Darbari 73 songs’ and ‘Happy Raga Shankarabharanam 43 songs’ are other popular videos.

In an interesting video, he sings ‘Twinkle Twinkle’, the nursery rhyme, in ragas like Arabhi, Bhup, Yaman, Bhimpalasi and others.

The father-daughter duo has also rendered item numbers such as ‘Joke naanu balliya minchu’, ‘Ye mera dil pyar ka deewana’, and ‘Dum maro dum’ in various ragas!

In a medley of 54 songs in raga Yaman, he has sung numbers like Jagjit Singh’s ghazal ‘Hothon se chhu lo tum’, Mukesh’s ‘Kabhi kabhi mere dil mein’, ‘Aaoge jab tum’ by Ustad Rashid Khan, ‘Hoovinda hoovige’ by S Janaki, ‘Ee samaya’ and Beladingalagi baa’ by Dr Rajkumar. He has sung the notes of the raga in these songs.

‘25 Ragas’ is their most recent work, uploaded on the occasion of World Music Day. Here, Vishwesh is challenged by his daughter and wife to sing a song or note from a raga based on a specific word or subject they give him.

In response to lord Ganesha, he sings ‘Vathapi ganapathim’ in raga Shankarabharanam. On birds, he sings a composition in raga Pahadi. He belts out ‘Vande mataram’ in raga Desh for India, ‘Vaishnava janato’ for Mahatma Gandhi, and raga Bhairav on the prompt Middle-Eastern. He goes on to sing ‘Shilegalu sangeethava haadive’ in raga Shivaranjini on the word Belur.