Five apps to create reels and clips

Ever wondered about how you can create impressive videos for your online platforms? Creating content for social media can be challenging. Here are some applications, which make designing and editing them easier. Note: You don’t need to be a designer or expert to use these.

InStories

With a fresh release of templates, this app has designs for holidays, online education, business, lifestyle videos, and other occasions. From collages to impressive slideshows, you can create them all here. From sourcing materials to editing videos, one can design content through this app for all social media platforms, using customisable pre-made templates.

Use varied colours, fonts, animation, backgrounds and text effects to make your video stand out.

You can swap backgrounds of photographs, choose from varied text animations available and create an unlimited stickers library here. Add your company logo on creatives for your business through this app.

InShot

From trimming videos to cutting or deleting parts of videos, merging various video clips to adjusting their speed, there is a lot one can do here.

Add your own choice of music, sound effects and voiceovers to videos. It is easy to sync video and audio in this app.

Add emojis to videos and photos, cinematic filters, blurred or coloured borders for photos and video, are among other features.

Mojo

Use the Mojo — Stories & Reels maker app, which has over 500 templates fit for videos of fitness, fashion and more. You can choose from varied animated templates, music, and text effects to make your videos unique. Make collages, use filters and add special effects easily to your clips.

The app has a good collection of royalty-free audio files that you can add to your content. Select from the collection of animated stickers available here for a magical touch to your Instagram stories.

Unfold

In this photo and video editor app, add filters, text, stickers, GIFs, textures and backgrounds to any content created here.

With the app’s feed planner, one can plan and organise posts on IG with its easy-to-use feed planner. The Unfold studio offers various templates and Instagram layouts, along with varied text editing tools and fonts.

Its photo editing tools allows changing brightness, contrast, shadows, cropping and tints. You can add backgrounds and textures to Instagram layouts through the app’s reel maker.

Canva

Apart from creating stunning social media photos and videos, one can use this app to design invites, gift certificates and flyers too. Its photo editor has no ads and no watermarks. One can easily auto focus for background blur and sharpen photo subject here.

Design impressive video clips with its easy trim, cut and split video layout, and overlay music, sound effects and voiceovers easily on videos. The app can be used to create eye-catching thumbnails for videos.

Visualise how your designs will look on apparel or mugs or posters with the app’s smart mockup tools.

(These are available on iOS and Android)