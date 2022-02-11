Five board games to try

Lockdown or no lockdown, board games are always a great idea to play with family and friends.

Open Sesame brings you five board games that are fun but also challenging. These will improve your logical-thinking and problem-solving skills. All the games are available online.

Cluedo

Here, the players have to guess the ‘murderer’. There are several suspects and the players have to eliminate them to find the killer. They must find the location of the murder and how it took place. Cluedo can be enjoyed with family members as well.

Age group: 8+

Price: Rs 719

Scotland Yard

This game is similar to the Cluedo board game in which you track down the suspect who is roaming and moving around the yard. Players can use different modes of transport such as taxis, buses, and subways. The suspect (Mr X) can’t be caught easily because he moves with detectives (other players).

Age group: 10+

Price: Rs 499

Dino Trail

This is a nice spin on the good ol’ Snakes and Ladders. Each player has to roll the dice and use their pawns to move up the board. One who reaches the treasure is the winner. There are T-Rex dinosaurs to kill your pawn and Brachiosaurus to help you to reach the treasure soon.

Age group: 3+

Price: Rs 699

Pandemic

The players have to work hard to keep four diseases at bay. Children can play as a team to cure diseases affecting different parts of the world. Role cards add twists to the plot. There are many ways to lose but only one way to win and there lies the game’s USP.

Age group: 8+

Price: Rs 1,399

Tortue Forest Run

It is a game of strategies and comes with glossy cards and a board. The goal is to race past your fellow players and reach the destination. On the way, you will face obstacles but also experience ‘spells’ that will take you to the destination sooner.

Age group: 7+

Price: Rs 1,199

Note: These games can be played between two and four players.