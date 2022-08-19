Four ways you can reuse mason jars

Ever wondered about what to do with the many mason jars lying around at home? Reusing these are easy, with a few simple tips.

Commonly used to hold spices, as salt and pepper shakers, pen holders, sewing kits, and to store other knick-knacks, these can be used in many nifty ways.

Terrariums

Setting up a terrarium in a small-mouthed container can be challenging. However, it can be done with small plants and by carefully placing them, says Akansha G, a Bengaluru resident, who runs an online nursery.

The first layer should have gravel, which helps in absorbing excess moisture. Place a fine charcoal layer over this, after which a soil mix (coco-peat) should be used as the third layer, she explains.

Carefully place plants (preferably succulents) with a pair of tweezers or tongs, according to the size of the plant. Water accordingly.

Planters

Mason jars can be used as pots to grow small or indoor plants. “Herbs like basil, parsley, cilantro, thyme and rosemary are best for such jars, as these have shorter stems,” Akansha says.

Make sure you place them at a window sill (preferably the kitchen’s), so that you can use them readily while cooking, she adds.

Hanging planters are easy to make too. Use a clean jar (washed out and sun dried) and use

small-stemmed plants or herbs here too.

“Take coir or a jute twine and secure it with hot glue on the sides of the threaded area of the jar. Wrap around a few times and secure it with hot glue on the side. Leave a gap of three to four inches on the top ends of the twine, and tie a triple knot to secure onto a hoop or railing,” elaborates Akansha.

Lighting

Priyanka Ghosh, an arts and craft trainer from Siliguri, West Bengal, regularly gifts candle holders made from mason jars.

The first step is to have a clean mason jar. “Clean it with soap and water and dry it out. Paint a design you want, either original or inspired from another design. Make sure to use a glass liner if you are a newbie, and use acrylic or glass colours to complete the design,” she says.

After painting, dry the jar in a cool room, as direct sunlight can affect the design. “Retouch if and where necessary and dry again,” she says. Place a tea light or candle carefully inside the mason jar.

Alternately, string, rice or shimmer lights can be used inside these painted jars too. “You can use plain jars too, but colourful ones will have a tint and can add to the mood of any room,” she says.

Vase and decor

Chennai-based Jayanthi Selvaraj, who sells decor made out of painted mason jars, says vases are easy to make. “One can use a plain mason jar and decorate it with glitter or embossed stickers with motivational sayings to create them. From vibrant roses to dainty lilies, all flowers will look pretty in these,” she says.

Just ensure you cut the flower’s stem to a size, which will comfortably fit in the jar, and not drown or hang outside, she adds.

You can also create varied settings inside a mason jar by adding dried pine cones and fake mistletoes inside to create a winter-themed Christmas decor, or even dried flowers/petals as potpourri, says Jayanthi.