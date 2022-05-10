'Go green, go electric to control air pollution'

Recent studies show that air pollution in Bengaluru is rising. While transportation is the major cause of pollution, construction dust, domestic fuel combustion (LPG), and diesel generators—all contribute to the rise in the particulate matter (PM) load. How can Bengaluru reduce the PM level which is an indicator of air pollution as the number of personal vehicles is growing? DH spoke to a cross-section of Bengalureans on this to gauge their mood and get their opinion.

Arya Mohandas, an assistant professor, has this to say: “It’s the right time for us to realise that we have to shift our fuel consumption to electric cars.” This makes sense as transportation is the known major cause of air pollution.

She elaborates, “Air pollution has been a constant problem all over the world. It is a threat to all the inhabitants of the earth. We have to stop polluting our atmosphere. This is an opportunity to change to renewable energy and curb atmospheric pollution.”

Another major cause is the construction work for infrastructure and housing projects.

H T Prem, working in the construction and real estate field, suggests solutions to control the dust generated from the construction sites: “Watering is seen as the most effective solution to avoid spreading of dust. Pay attention to cleaning the site at the end of the day and applying the polymer to the top of the soil, also use barriers for controlling dust.”

Bengaluru, Prem said, is known for its green beauty. As the city’s population increased over a decade Bengaluru has seen major infrastructure development and vehicular pollution. Prem, a resident of Lingrajpuram, says the PM level can be brought down by the effective cooperation of residents, by reviving the lakes, using electric vehicles, and people should participate in planting trees and be responsible for taking care of them. Above all, public transportation systems like buses and the metro should be made more user-friendly.

Nidhin Shibu, a resident of Koramangala who is pursuing his doctoral research, said: “As one of the fastest-growing cities in the world, Bengaluru needs to reach eco-efficiency. We have seen what happened to already-developed metros in India. We need to be cautious when it comes to development in a sustainable way because after all the buildings are constructed, we cannot bring back the dead trees.”

On the measures that needed to be taken to make Bengaluru a green city, Anugraha, a resident of Madiwala, has this to say, “Try to plant trees and reduce the use of personal vehicles.”

And she adds: “Bengaluru’s air quality is comparatively better than many other cities in India and for us to enjoy the fresh air that we have taken for granted, we should definitely go green. Going green is definitely painstaking but relying on public transport is a small step that can make a big difference.”